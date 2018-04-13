Mixson leaving as Walterboro postmaster | News | The Press and Standard

Doug Mixson Jr., currently postmaster of Walterboro, who has led postal operations for the Walterboro, Ruffin, Williams, Smoaks and Green Pond Post Offices in Colleton County for nearly six years, will be leaving Walterboro effective April 14. Mixson has earned a position with Postal Service Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“It has been my honor and privilege to lead postal operations in Walterboro,” Mixson said. “This post office has an amazing team of employees who truly want to provide an exceptional customer experience. It has been my pleasure to get to know and work with these employees and with so many great customers during my tenure in Walterboro.”

Cottageville Postmaster Dawn Barfield will serve as interim postmaster until the position is officially filled.