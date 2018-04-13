Mixson leaving as Walterboro postmaster | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 13, 2018 11:23 am
Doug Mixson Jr., currently postmaster of Walterboro, who has led postal operations for the Walterboro, Ruffin, Williams, Smoaks and Green Pond Post Offices in Colleton County for nearly six years, will be leaving Walterboro effective April 14. Mixson has earned a position with Postal Service Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
“It has been my honor and privilege to lead postal operations in Walterboro,” Mixson said. “This post office has an amazing team of employees who truly want to provide an exceptional customer experience. It has been my pleasure to get to know and work with these employees and with so many great customers during my tenure in Walterboro.”
Cottageville Postmaster Dawn Barfield will serve as interim postmaster until the position is officially filled.
Comment by Frances Ulmer
April 13, 2018 at 2:25 pm
Congratulation’s !!! I told you when you were postmaster at Ruffin , that you would be in Washington !! Loving it !!
