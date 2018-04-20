Mixson gets national postal service position | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 11:54 am

Walterboro Postmaster Doug Mixson Jr., who has led postal operations for the Walterboro, Ruffin, Williams, Smoaks and Green Pond Post Offices in Colleton County for nearly six years, will be leaving Walterboro effective April 14. Mixson has earned a position with Postal Service Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“It has been my honor and privilege to lead postal operations in Walterboro,” Mixson said. “This post office has an amazing team of employees who truly want to provide an exceptional customer experience. It has been my pleasure to get to know and work with these employees and with so many great customers during my tenure in Walterboro.”

Cottageville Postmaster Dawn Barfield will serve as interim postmaster until the position is officially filled.

This is not the first time Mixson has received national recognition. In 2004, he became the youngest postmaster in the country when, at age 21, he took over the Williams Post Office. A year later, the Ashton native became postmaster at Ruffin before coming to Walterboro in 2012.

As a boy, he shared stamps with a friend, his family’s rural mail carrier Wendell Butterfield, who encouraged his interest in the post office. By the time he graduated high school, he knew he wanted to make the U.S. Postal Service his career. At just 18, he walked into the Smoaks Post Office where his former carrier was now the postmaster, and applied for a position. Luckily, the post office had a vacancy for a relief postmaster and soon after, he added the duties as Smoaks’ temporary relief carrier.

That decision as an 18-year-old has turned into a perfect career choice.

In 2009, he was awarded the Postmaster of the Year award for South Carolina by fellow members from the National League of Postmasters and went on to be nominated for the National Postmaster of the Year award. He was certified as a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt in 2010 and graduated from the U.S. Postal Service’s National Lean Leader Program at their Headquarters in Washington, D.C., in 2016.

In addition to his career with the U.S. Postal Service, Mixson has volunteered with Colleton County Fire-Rescue for the past 20 years and has served on various volunteer boards in Colleton County.

While he will be working for Postal Headquarters, Mixson and his family will continue to reside in Colleton County.

Mixson and his wife, Jennifer, have a son, Luke; a daughter, Lauren; and a son, Eli.