Miscellaneous Items | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 24, 2018 at 4:00 pm

2-New 18″ Chainsaw

843-549-6920

New Limb Trimmer

843-549-6920

New Pressure Washer 1800 PSI 843-549-6920

New (2) Barrel Air Rifle

843-549-6920

Air Fan Cools 2 rooms with dehumidifier

843-549-6920

Porch or yard wooden swing with extension cord seats 3

843-549-6920

Some antique 8-track musical equipment pcs.

843-549-6920

Also have some photo cameras for sale and other items you can ask about 843-549-6920