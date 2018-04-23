Miscellaneous Items | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | April 23, 2018 3:59 pm
Last Updated: April 24, 2018 at 4:00 pm
2-New 18″ Chainsaw
843-549-6920
New Limb Trimmer
843-549-6920
New Pressure Washer 1800 PSI 843-549-6920
New (2) Barrel Air Rifle
843-549-6920
Air Fan Cools 2 rooms with dehumidifier
843-549-6920
Porch or yard wooden swing with extension cord seats 3
843-549-6920
Some antique 8-track musical equipment pcs.
843-549-6920
Also have some photo cameras for sale and other items you can ask about 843-549-6920
