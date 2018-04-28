Meeting Colleton’s special needs | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 11:09 am

The Autism Moms — Heather Davis, Lacey Persianni and Jessica Bloodworth — had a productive April 21.

“It went very well,” Davis said of the group’s Dinner Plate Fundraiser held at the Coastal Outback Building.

The barbeque dinners the friends and families of the Autism Moms prepared were a big hit, with dine-in and carryout orders constantly being filled.

When the fundraiser came to a close, Davis said, the charitable effort designed to raise funds for Colleton County’s special needs children had amassed $7,013.48

The next step, Davis explained, will be for the Autism Moms to visit each special needs classroom in every Colleton County elementary school and talk to the teachers and therapists to determine what equipment is needed in each classroom.

Davis said the success of the initial fundraiser has the Autism Moms planning to make the Dinner Plate Fundraiser an annual event.

She added that anyone who missed the fundraiser but would like to donate to the trio’s continuing effort on behalf of the county’s special needs children can contact the group on their Facebook page, Autism Moms @AutismMomStrong.