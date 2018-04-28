McAden speaks to Civitans on medical helicopter service | The Press and Standard

Wes McAden of AirMed Care Network spoke to the Walterboro Civitans recently. AirMed operates the helicopter service at the local hospital and offers memberships to the citizens of Colleton County. With the increasing cost of emergency transport and the fact that most insurance won’t cover the entire cost, membership is an option at an affordable rate. Many people in Colleton County are already members, he said.