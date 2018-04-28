Martindale speaks at First Baptist | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 28, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 11:07 am
Photo by CINDY CROSBY
Brother Chuck Martindale, founder of Truth Evangelistic Ministries, spoke at First Baptist Church last week about his missions to Haiti and around the world.
