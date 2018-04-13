March for Babies Saturday at Colleton Museum | News | The Press and Standard

The annual March of Dimes March for Babies will be tomorrow starting at 9 a.m. at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

The walk start and finish at Colleton Farmers Market and Museum. The three-mile walk will circle around historic downtown Walterboro.

Route: From museum parking lot- RIGHT on Neyle St., LEFT on E. Washington St., RIGHT on Hampton St., RIGHT on Jefferies Blvd., LEFT on W. Washington St., LEFT on Dowling Ave., RIGHT on DeTreville Rd. (Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary via DeTreville entrance), RIGHT onto trail toward W. Washington St .,RIGHT on W. Washington St. (cross Jefferies to E. Washington St). Continue down E. Washington St. (Main St.)., LEFT onto E. Washington St., RIGHT on Neyle St. END at CCMFM

For more information visit https://www.marchforbabies.org/EventInfo/?EventID=19267