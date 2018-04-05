Man rescues woman from burning wreck | News | The Press and Standard

Tampa, Fla. man dies in motor home crash.

A Tampa, Fla. man lost his life the evening of March 29 when the motor home he was driving went off I-95 and caught fire.

Colleton County Chief Deputy Coroner Richard Carter said Kyriacos Mavros was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews were working on a motor vehicle crash involving the entrapment of one of the drivers on Robertson Boulevard when emergency dispatch operators began reporting a wreck in the northbound lanes of I-95 near the 63-mile marker on March 29 at 7:34 p.m.

Callers reported that a motor home had crashed in the median and was on fire.

Colleton Fire-Rescue units arrived to find the motor home fully involved and approximately one-half acre of woods on fire in the median.

Northbound traffic was already stopped, but the number of emergency vehicles arriving at the scene blocked both lanes.

The northbound motor home left the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck several trees. The vehicle suffered heavy damage and the large Volvo cab was turned 90 degrees on the frame.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said a passerby, Timothy Hunley, of North Carolina stopped and pulled an injured 40-year-old Tampa woman from the burning vehicle, saving her life.

Mavros was missing.

Firefighter-paramedics began treating the woman, who suffered multiple life-threatening injuries in addition to receiving third-degree burns over approximately 40 percent of her body.

Her rescuer also received burns, but denied transportation to the hospital.

Firefighter-paramedics deployed multiple hand lines to combat the fire from the northbound lanes and searched the area for the missing driver.

Several propane tanks on the motor home exploded, sending debris flying. As a safety measure, the southbound lanes of I-95 were also closed until the fire was knocked down.

Fire apparatus was also positioned on the southbound side to assist in extinguishing the vehicle and woods fires. Water for the firefighting effort was provided with tenders who shuttled water to the scene.

The C.A.R.E. Flight medical helicopter was called to the scene and landed on I-95, north of the accident.

The woman was transferred to the flight crew and flown, in critical condition, to the Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Ga.

Crews worked for about 25 minutes to bring the fire under control and continued to extinguish hot spots for several hours.

After about 35 minutes, units on the southbound side of the median were moved to the northbound side to free up southbound traffic, which was backed up for more than five miles.

Both northbound lanes remained blocked for approximately 90 minutes.

One northbound lane was reopened at around 9 p.m. Most traffic was detoured to the McLeod Road exit to get off of the interstate and re-routed to Jefferies Highway (U.S. Hwy 15).

Even with one northbound lane open, traffic continued to back up about six miles south of the accident.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighter-paramedics located Mavros’ body in the mangled cab. He had been trapped in the wreckage and severely burned.

After Colleton County Chief Deputy Coroner Richard Carter, assisted by Deputy Coroner Wayne Walker, finished the death investigation at the scene, firefighters removed the victim from the wreckage.

One northbound lane remained closed for four hours.

The S.C. Highway Patrol investigated the accident. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted with traffic control.