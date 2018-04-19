Man injured in I-95 wreck | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 12:16 pm

A New York man was critically injured in a single-car wreck in the northbound lanes of I-95 near the 62-mile marker on April 14. At 12:38 p.m. Fire-Rescue was notified that a Dodge Dakota pickup truck left the highway at a high rate of speed. The driver over-corrected and left the roadway a second time, entered the median and struck several trees. The impact caused heavy damage to the small pickup truck and ejected the male passenger. Firefighter-paramedics found the man faced down in the wooded area with multiple traumatic injuries. The female driver suffered minor non-life threatening injuries. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt. A medical helicopter was requested and C.A.R.E. Flight responded to the scene, landing on I-95 north of the accident site. The male patient was treated at the scene, then flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. The female patient was transported by ambulance to Colleton Medical Center. Heavy weekend traffic in the northbound lanes was already down to one lane and eventually backed up for approximately nine miles. The S.C. Highway Patrol investigated the crash.