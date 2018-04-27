Lohr, Strickland honored by city | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 27, 2018 5:00 am
Tom Lohr and Michelle Strickland were recognized at the recent Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours for their service to the city and presented with red rockers by Mayor Bill Young. Lohr is a former member of Walterboro City Council and Strickland is the former tourism director for the city.
