Lohr, Strickland honored by city | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 9:44 am

Tom Lohr and Michelle Strickland were recognized at the recent Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours for their service to the city and presented with red rockers by Mayor Bill Young. Lohr is a former member of Walterboro City Council and Strickland is the former tourism director for the city.