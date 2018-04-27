Log A Load raises $39,000 | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 9:51 am

Log A Load For Kids in conjunction with the Children’s Miracle Network hosted a “sporting clays” fun event on Wednesday April 11 at Broxton Bridge Plantation in Ehrhardt.

A total of 80 shooters participated in the event that raised $39,000 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the Savannah area.

If you would like to participate in this event next year. contact Lin Houck at 843-908-3641 or linhouck@yahoo.com.

Sponsors were: Ag South, American Forest Mgt., Andrew Jackson Academy, Bishop Forest Products, BLT Brothers, Brian Reid, Battle Lumber Co., Bowers Timber Co., Benton & Rhodes, Bennett Law Firm, Blanchard Machinery, Brian Reid, Coastline Forest Products, CawCaw Logging and Timber, Crosby Logging and Timber, CEB Timber and Equipment, Cox Industries, Collum’s Sawmill, Compass South Realty, Carolina Timber Co., D.S. Smith Riceboro Timber, Dempsey Wood Products, Denmark Lumber, Elliott Sawmilling, Edisto Engineers Surveyors, Enterprise Bank, EDF Renewables, Ferguson Forest Products, Forest & Wildlife Innovations, F&W Forestry Services, Georgia Pacific Corp., Howell Forestry & Wildlife, Harrison Forest Products, Hanna and Hanna, Hickory Hill Timber Mgt., Hodge Logging, Interfor, John L. Haralson Insurance, J.R. Wilson Construction, John Smith Jr. Logging, J. L. Woodard and Associates, Kinard Wood Preserving, Kinard Enterprises, KapStone Paper, Mac’s Farm Supply, Mike’s Logging, Morrison Forestry and Real Estate, Mid Carolina Timber Co., Mixson Transport, Milliken Forestry, Palmetto State Bank Hampton, Palmetto State Insurance, R&D Timber, Rhoden Forestry Products, Rice Land & Timber, Rizer’s Pork and Produce, Smith Forest Mgt., Sanders Timber Co., Sheffield Oil Co., Southern Forest Products, Seckinger Forest Products, South Carolina Timber, Sanders Truck Sales, Swiss Krono USA, Superior Longleaf, Southeast Forest Products, Southern Silvicultural Services, S.A. Allen, Tidewater Equipment, Timber Products, Twitty’s Tree Service, Thomas Neidlinger Logging, Warren & Griffin, Woodlands Unlimited, Welch Forest Products, Wise Batten, White Wood, and Wood Brothers Construction.