Lodge teen headed to 4-H nationals | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 12:36 pm

Garrett Ulmer of Lodge began showing pigs when he was just 5 years old.

Now, 10 years later, the Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School sophomore is heading to the national championships in 4-H livestock judging in Louisville, Ky., after winning the S.C. state competition held April 6 at Garrison Arena at Clemson University.

Ulmer joined 4-H because his mother, Karissa, was a 4-H agent and his older brother, Wes, showed cows, pigs and goats. He got involved in the judging competitions because in 2015, Wes’ team won the senior division at the state competition. “My dad (Wesley) ended up coaching the team, so I was able to practice with them and was listed at an alternate at the national competition,” Ulmer said. “

The competition involves judging 6-8 classes of beef cattle, sheep, pigs and sometimes goats. The animals are judged on suitability for different purposes, such as breeding or market. “Then we give an explanation as to why we placed the livestock as we did. Our reasons are usually under two minutes long and we give about four sets,” he said.

While 4-H offers a variety of programs, Ulmer chose judging because “I really enjoy being around animals. Judging is not only a way to be around livestock, but it’s also a way to analyze and compare their traits to each other and against our own vision of an ideal of the species,” he said. Being able to identify ideal traits in livestock is also important because the Ulmer family raises brood cows on their farm in Lodge, and Ulmer and his sister, Paige, raise show pigs and cattle on the side.

Plus, being on a livestock judging team is a family tradition — his father was on the Clemson Livestock Judging Team and that “really influenced my desire to pursue livestock judging and agriculture in general.” And even though he’s shown pigs for a long time, he really enjoys judging cattle, taking the highest individual score at this year’s state competition.

Even though he’s spent almost his entire life involved in farming and livestock, Ulmer doesn’t plan to be a farmer. “I do plan on contributing to the agriculture field, but not as a farmer. I think I would be better fitted as an animal researcher or veterinarian.” He’s considering attending Clemson, the University of Georgia or Oklahoma State University and majoring in either animal and veterinary science or animal breeding and genetics.

But for the next three years, he plans to continue in 4-H because he loves “meeting new people who have many of the same interests as me.”