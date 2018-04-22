Letter to the Editor | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 22, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 12:11 pm
Thanks for the
reporting of school
incidents
Dear Editor:
A quick thank you to the staff of The Press and Standard on the reporting of school incidents within Colleton County School District.
The district should not be judged by the actions of its students, but should be held accountable for how it handles these situations. As a parent, I appreciate your efforts to have the district publically respond to the concerns of its stakeholders.
Sharon Witkin
Walterboro
