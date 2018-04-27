Leona Broderick Hughes | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Mrs. Leona Broderick Hughes, 90, of the Azalea Patch Community in Ruffin, entered into rest Thursday morning April 26, 2018, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. She was married to the late Herman John Broderick and to the late Wilbur Lewis Hughes Jr.

Born Aug. 26, 1927, in the Hudson Mill area of Colleton County, she was a daughter of the late Eddie Lee Kinard and the late Alice Bowers Kinard. She was a talented seamstress and always possessed a value for hard work. She worked alongside her sister for many years, both being well known and beloved icons at Neyles Cross Roads at their B & H Grocery. She enjoyed the outdoors and dearly loved freshwater fishing. She was an avid NASCAR motor sports racing fan who passionately supported Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Mrs. Leona was a true Southern lady who loved her family and was loved by others. She was a lifelong member of Pine Grove Baptist Church No. 1.

Surviving are: her children, Billy Broderick and his wife, Brenda of Summerville, Lisa Corson of Walterboro, and Louie Hughes and his wife Leda of Ruffin; a daughter-in-law, Joyce; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Ronald Allen Broderick and Donald Roger Broderick; and her sister, Bessie Benton.

Flowers will be accepted, or for those that wish, the family has suggested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Hospice Care of South Carolina, 266 Robertson Boulevard, Walterboro, S.C. 29488.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, May 2, 2018, in The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Ken McCaskill officiating. Interment will follow in Live Oak Cemetery, South Jefferies Boulevard, Walterboro.

Family and friends are invited to call during a time of visitation from 6-8 o’clock Tuesday May 1 at The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.