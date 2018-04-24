Lane closures on I-95 changed to Wednesday night | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 24, 2018 1:25 pm
The South Carolina Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on I-95 northbound from mile marker 53.5 to mile marker 55.5. It will be in place from April 25 at 7 p.m. until April 26 at 5 a.m. A guard rail will be installed on the right lane during this closure.
