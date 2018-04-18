Lady Hawks remain undefeated in region | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 11:29 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

After going 2-0 last week, the Colleton Prep Lady Hawks (11-3, 3-0) remain undefeated in region competition. Colleton Prep earned an 18-1 win over region opponent John Paul II before easily defeating Dorchester Academy 11-5.

Three pitchers combined for the win over the Golden Warriors including Meredith Ware, Haley Bootle and Anne Garrett Carter.

Ware was 3-3 on the day with 5-RBI’s, two doubles and three scores. Weslin Jones went 2-3 at the plate with 2-RBI’s and three scores. Rianna Bailey, Carter, Elizabeth Anne Dean and Taylor Tomedolskey each had a hit each.

Ware earned the start against the Lady Raiders, allowing five hits and five runs with one strikeout over four innings of work. In relief, Carter allowed no runs on one hit, with four strikeouts.

Weslin Jones was perfect at the plate, going 4-4 with 3-RBI’s and scoring once. Langley Harter was 3-3 scoring two runs and Mollie Warren went 2-4 with 3-RBI’s, including a homerun. Ware was 2-4 on the day and both Carter and Dean had hits.

The Lady Hawks were scheduled to host Beaufort Academy in a region matchup on Wednesday April 18.