Lady Hawks earn win over OP | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The varsity softball team for Colleton Prep improved to 9-3 overall following a non-region win over Orangeburg Prep heading into spring break. In dramatic fashion, the Lady Hawks earned the 10-9 win over the Lady Indians in the bottom of the seventh when Langley Harter raced home to score with two outs.

Three pitchers combined in the circle for Colleton Prep. Rachel Wright started on the mound, lasting two innings and allowing five unearned runs on one hit, striking out one and issuing a single walk. Haley Bootle provided middle relief, allowing one earned run on no hits, striking out one and walking one. Anne Garrett Carter closed the game with four innings of work, allowing three earned runs on four hits, striking out six.

Meredith Ware was 2-4 at the plate with 4-RBI’s. Weslin Jones went 2-3, scoring three times. Harter, Carter, Elizabeth Anne Dean and Mollie Warren each recorded a hit.

“Our pitchers did great tonight,” said Coach Gabby Bedard. “This was not a close game because of pitching. Our two young pitchers, Rachel Wright and Haley Bootle, came out and did what they were supposed to do with Anne Garrett Carter closing. We struggled early with fundamental errors — we couldn’t move runners and we were making routine errors in the field. Once we finally settled in, we started to string together hits.

“All-in-all, base running won the game,” said Bedard. “Langley Harter hit a pop fly between short and center and turned a single into a double. Meredith Ware then hit a routine ground ball and Harter took two bases to win the game for us. That’s the kind of ball we play. You cannot complain too much when you finally turn it on to win a ball game in the bottom of the last inning.”

Following spring break, the Lady Hawks will travel to John Paul on April 12 and host Dorchester Academy, April 13.