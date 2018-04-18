Lady Hawk Soccer ends season with ‘W’ | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

In the final game of the season, Colleton Prep’s JV soccer team finished strong with a 2-1 win over Northwood Academy. Kaylee Spears and Emily Wilson scored for the Lady Hawks.

“We were excited about the game, and a little nervous at the same time, because we lost to this team earlier in the season 4-2,” said Coach Bray Campbell. “The game couldn’t have gone any better for us. We scored the first goal of the game when Laura Barnes passed the ball up to Kaylee Spears who shot and scored.”

At halftime, the game was tied 1-1. “At the half, we talked about what we needed to do in the second half to end the game in our favor,” said Campbell. “The girls needed to get to the ball more, communicate and send the ball up to the offensive players.

“Northwood played their entire team at the center line and on our side of the field,” said Campbell. “The girls fought a hard battle during the second half. They got more aggressive and did the things we discussed and were determined to leave 110% out on the field.

“Near the end of the second half, Emily Wilson got a break away but was stopped by the goalie, who was aggressive and not afraid to challenge our offense,” said Campbell. “Emily Wilson got another break away and the goalie kicked it away again. However, our offense remained upfield and played hard to get another shot on goal. Ally Crook got the ball to Emily who was able to get a shot and score. We had to play defense for about five minutes before the final whistle blew.

“Coach Charlie Spears and I are incredibly proud of the effort these girls gave in this game,” said Campbell. “They did the right things, made the right plays, and worked as team to come away with that win. We are excited about the improvements the team has made from the beginning to the end. They worked hard, were dedicated and determined to prove that they could be successful. We had fun and learned a lot this year. I can’t wait to see what next year brings for this team.”