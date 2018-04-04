Lady Cougars upset No. 1 Seahawks | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 3, 2018 at 5:04 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

It was a solid week for the Colleton County Lady Cougar Varsity Soccer team as they picked up back-to-back Region 8-AAAA wins, including a 2-1 win over Beaufort High School and a 3-1 win over Hilton Head. The Seahawks entered Thursday’s game undefeated in the region and ranked No. 10 in the state in AAAA classification. Colleton County improved to 7-2 overall and 5-2 in conference play, leaving them comfortably seated in the No. 2 spot.

In the win over the Lady Eagles, Faith Allen scored both of Colleton County’s goals. The Lady Cougars recorded nine strong tackles in the first half and 11 tackles in the second half. Dandridge recorded six saves in the game.

“As a team we came out strong,” said Coach Danny Wiggins. “Beaufort is a physical team, and with only two officials, we knew that a lot of fouls would be overlooked. We created several opportunities we couldn’t capitalize on. Faith was getting through their back line and took four shots before being fouled inside the box with 10 minutes left in the half. Our breakthrough goal came in the 31st minute when Faith scored from a penalty kick.

“We recognized that Beaufort would come out even more physical in the second half, so we were prepared for that,” said Wiggins. “I was proud of the team for coming out strong in the second half. Daryn Hooker had a tremendous game defensively. Beaufort likes to play wide and we knew that, so she managed to frustrate them by disrupting every attack on her side, while Amber Warren at center back and McKenna Mabry did the same.

“Anne Mathis Thomas stepped up and was our utility player, starting at forward and playing outside mid and center mid in the game,” said Wiggins. “Our midfield and back line kept us possessing well. Caroline Duffie had one of her best games playing holding mid and keeping our attacks locked in and winning ***** in the center. She played with purpose, finding feet and playing out of pressure.

“Faith scored a beautiful goal in the 69th minute, putting us up 2-0,” said Wiggins. “I really thought this would be our final, but for some reason, the officials let the game run about three minutes over regulation and Beaufort was able to score late. I’m very proud of how well our team played.”

In the upset over Hilton Head, the Lady Cougars saw defensive changes and preparation pay-off. “We changed our formation to a 4-5-1 to play more defensively. Kate Downey recorded four saves in the first half against the Seahawks,” Wiggins said. Colleton County recorded 10 tackles in the second half.

“We scored early,” he said. “Amiyah scored the breakthrough goal in the 7th minute, and we held the one goal lead for most of the half before they found a goal late in the half to equalize 1-1. Every player worked hard battling from the back to the front making hard tackles and playing out of pressure situations.

“We knew they would come out fast and strong in the second half, but we wanted it more,” said Wiggins. “I believe it came down to our defense frustrating them. They played a lot of players up, but our defenders did their job. Faith found a great go-ahead goal 20 minutes into the second half from a Caroline Duffie assist. Faith scored our third goal from distance on a breakaway when she hit the upper 90 out of the keeper’s reach.

“These young ladies were fired up and winning every ball — battling to put pressure on their players,” said Wiggins. “I am so very proud of them — they played their hearts out. I have never seen more positive support throughout the game from each and every player. I couldn’t be prouder of the total team effort.”