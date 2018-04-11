Lady Cougars shut out Seahawks | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 11, 2018 at 9:34 am

Whitley Weathers earns the win, allowing two hits and striking out five with no walks.

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Lady Cougars shut out Region 8-AAAA opponent Bluffton 14-0 over spring break on the road.

Whitley Weathers earned the win in the circle, allowing two hits and striking out five with no walks.

Hannah Robertson, Weathers, Hallie Robertson and Ashley Savage each had 2-RBI’s in the game.

“We played a little sloppy in this game, mostly due to it being spring break more than anything else,” said Coach Rusty Adams.

The Lady Cougars were scheduled to travel to Bamberg for a non-region game on Monday April 9, then host West Ashley on Tuesday, April 10 and travel to Barnwell on Thursday April 12.