Lady Cougars pick up two | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Whitley Weathers’ performance in the circle helped Colleton County to two Region 8-AAAA wins last week over Beaufort High School (6-5) and Hilton Head (18-0). The Lady Cougars improved to 8-6 overall and 5-3 in the conference.

Weathers went seven innings against the Lady Eagles, allowing one earned run on eight hits, striking out 11 and issuing no walks.

Hannah Robertson went 2-3 at the plate with 2-RBI’s and scored once while Dakari Gant also went 2-3 with 2-RBI’s to lead Colleton County. Ashlyn Rawls was 2-4 with an RBI and scored once, with Vic Brewington at 2-3, scoring once. Karson Hiott, Weathers, Ashley Savage and J’Nay McClain had a hit apiece.

Weathers picked up her second win of the week in a two-hitter shutout over Hilton Head, striking out five. Brewington closed the game, facing two batters and issuing a single walk.

Third baseman Hannah Robertson was perfect at the plate, going 3-3 with 3-RBI’s and scoring three times. Gant was also 3-3, with 2-RBI’s and two scores. McClain had multiple hits, while Brewington, Hallie Robertson and Weather had a hit each.

The Lady Cougars enjoyed an end-of-week team golf outing followed by dinner at Shoney’s — and were surprised with an Easter basket from Coach Rusty Adams.

The Lady Cougars will be back in action following spring break against Bluffton April 6 and Bamberg-Ehrhardt April 9.