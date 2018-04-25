Lady Cougar Softball playoff bound | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 8:47 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Lady Cougar Softball team will begin competition in the South Carolina High School State League District V Playoffs against St. James High School Thursday April 26 in Myrtle Beach. Colleton County enters as the No. 3 seed. The Lady Cougars finished the regular season 12-8 overall and 6-4 in Region 8-AAAA.

Last week, the Lady Cougars earned wins over region opponent Stall High School (15-0) and Bamberg-Ehrhardt (11-2) and fell 10-0 against top-ranked Berkeley.

Whitley Weathers took the loss versus Berkeley, allowing five earned runs on 12 hits, striking out three and issuing a single walk. Karson Hiott led the Lady Cougars at the plate, going 2-3.

Coasting to an easy win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Hiott and Hannah Robertson both went 3-4 on the day.

Weathers earned the win in the circle for the Lady Cougars.

Weathers earned her second win of the week over Stall, allowing no earned runs in three innings of work. Karson Hiott closed the game, allowing no hits or runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Hiott, Ashlyn Rawls, Vic Brewington, Dakari Gant and Roneisha Robinson had multiple hits in the contest.