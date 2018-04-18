Lady Cougar Soccer shuts out Warriors | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Lady Cougar Soccer team earned its sixth Region 8-AAAA win of the season in a 4-0 shutout over Stall High School on Thursday April 12 at Cougar Stadium.

Four Lady Cougars scored goals in the contest: Faith Allen, Kate Downey, Stephanie Hooker and Amiyah Robinson.

“Faith Allen scored our first from a penalty kick in the 31st minute,” said Coach Danny Wiggins. “Kate Downey scored from Faith’s assist in the 38th minute. After going into halftime leading 2-0, Stephanie Hooker scored a beautiful goal — a header — from Heather Dowd’s cross in the 51st minute. Amiyah Robinson scored our fourth and final goal of the game.”

The Lady Cougars have two conference matches remaining including hosting Berkeley on Tuesday April 17 and traveling to Stall on Friday April 20.

Colleton County is currently sitting in the No. 2 spot in Region 8-AAAA.

“Both games should be fast-paced and competitive,” said Wiggins.