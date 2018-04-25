Lady Cougar Soccer finishes runner-up in Region 8-AAAA | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 8:49 am

CCHS will host round one of SCHSL Lower-State Playoffs on Monday at Cougar Park.

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

After clenching the runner-up title in Region 8-AAAA last week, the Colleton County Lady Cougar Soccer team earned a home playoff berth in the South Carolina High School League Lower-State Playoffs. They will face the No. 3 seed from Region 7 on Monday April 30 at Cougar Stadium.

Last week, the Lady Cougars lost 4-3 against Berkeley High School and finished the week with a 4-0 win over Stall High School.

Against Berkeley, Heather Dowd scored twice, and Faith Allen scored once and had two assists.

“We tied 3-3 in regulation against Berkeley and went into overtime,” said Coach Danny Wiggins. “We lost the game in penalty kicks. We came from behind twice to equalize in the game. The players worked hard and it was a tough loss.”

In the win over Stall, Dowd recorded two goals, Allen had one goal and an assist and Amiyah Robinson had one goal and an assist.

The Lady Cougars will honor their senior players on Friday April 27 prior to their game versus Edisto High School.