Kristin Leigh Roberts | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Kristin Leigh Roberts, beloved fiancé of Jonathan Rizer, passed away unexpectedly Friday April 20, 2018. She was 23.

Kristin was born in Walterboro March 16, 1995. She was a 2013 graduate of Colleton County High School, and was a 2017 graduate of Anderson University, where she received her B.A. degree in elementary education. She taught third grade at Port Royal Elementary School, and was eagerly anticipating her upcoming marriage to Jonathan on June 16. Kristin was a talented softball player, having been a member of the “Palmetto Breeze,” the “Carolina Stars” and the Colleton County High School Lady Cougars. She loved spending time at the beach, especially Botany Bay, and cherished her family and friends. She was devoted to her young students, and was proud of the fact that she had recently joined Ashton Baptist Church, where she had attended for several years.

In addition to her fiancé Jonathan, she is survived by her parents, Terron and Pam Roberts and Kim and Clint Crouse, all of Walterboro. She leaves behind her siblings: Addie Bonner (Caleb) of Walterboro, Austin Crouse of Goose Creek, Kalee Crouse, of Hanahan and Kelsey Roberts of Walterboro. Her maternal grandparents are Spike and Gabrielle Simmons of Walterboro and Denise and Gene Butler of Waynesville, N.C. Her paternal grandparents are Jean and Randall “Honey” Herndon and Tex and Lynn Roberts, all of Walterboro. Other grandparents include Carolyn Godley of Jacksonboro and Wanda and Phillip Farley of Hanahan. She is survived by her future in-laws, Keith and Dawn Rizer of Edisto Island, and by her future sister-in-law, Holly Rizer of Clemson. She has one niece, Tynleigh Bonner, as well a host of extended family. She was preceded in death by a grandfather, Johnny “Paw Paw” Godley.

Funeral services were held Monday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home. Committal services were held privately. The family received friends during a time of visitation Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Port Royal Elementary School.

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul St., Walterboro, was in charge of arrangements.