JV Hawks take control of region race | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 11:37 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep JV Softball team improved to 9-4 on the season after recording back-to-back wins last week over John Paul II (17-3) and Dorchester Academy (15-0).

In the away game versus John Paul II on Wednesday April 11, Becca Martin and Sidney Bailey combined for the win in the circle. Martin recorded six strikeouts before giving way to Bailey in the middle of the fourth inning. Bailey inherited a base-loaded jam but worked her way out unharmed.

The JV Lady Hawks plated three runs in the top of the first, before the Lady Crusaders scored one run on three hits in the bottom. “Becca Martin doubled in Mackenzie Pellum and Linley Jones scored to give us the lead,” said Coach Tiger Martin. “She’d later score on a Jordan Slocum single to give us a three-run lead.”

Emma Kate Bell led off the second inning with her second hit of the day and ignited the Lady Hawks on their way to a 5-1 advantage. “The Crusaders rallied in the bottom of the fourth and pulled to within three runs. Caroline Kinard made a game-changing play as she fielded a single from her center field position and gunned down a runner at home to end the inning. They had some momentum and that play shut it down.”

Ashlyn Langdale laced a single to right in the top of the fifth and Bailee Stanley capped off the inning, lying down a perfect sac bunt to push the Lady Hawks’ lead to 8-3. CPA added eight runs in the sixth to put the game away. Pellum, Jones, Martin and Slocum all reached base four times.

“The game felt much closer than the lopsided final score,” said Martin. “The win gave us control of the conference race. We’ll play Thomas Heyward on April 26 in hopes of back-to-back undefeated seasons of conference play.”

The JV team shut out Dorchester Academy in what may have been their best effort of the season. Becca Martin threw a one-hitter in the shutout and issued just one walk. Offensively, several players reached base in each of their three at-bats.

“Martin set down the side in order in the top of the first,” said Martin. “Slocum and Hannah Strickland had RBI’s in the first to give us a 3-0 lead early. In the top of the second, Linley Jones turned in a stellar double play from her catcher’s position, making a diving grab on a pop-up bunt and then jumped up and doubled off the runner at first. Jordan Slocum and Anslie Murdaugh teamed up for another fine defensive play on a seemingly perfectly-placed bunt. It was great to see the improvement on defense.”