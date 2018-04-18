JV Cougars look strong after break | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 11:33 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County junior varsity boys’ soccer team improved to 3-8 following back-to-back wins last week. The JV team shut out Bamberg-Ehrhardt 5-0 with three goals scored by Brett Beach. Jaheim Black and Zach Miles each scored once in the contest.

“The Cougars scored in the first 25 seconds of the game and never looked back from there,” said Coach Packy Burke. “It was a total team effort with Darius Johnson in goal recording the clean sheet. The defense was led by Drew Frank and Hunter Pinckney with Captain Rhett Collins playing a solid role in the middle. Robert Adams and Robert Miller controlled the wings with Nate Green and Zach Miles in the middle. Striker position was held by Brett Beach and Jaheim Black. Fernando Leyva and Jorge Cordillio shared roles on defense as the Cougars only had one substitute.”

The winning continued for the JV team Thursday April 12, when they earned a 2-0 road win over Wade-Hampton. Jaheim Black scored both goals and Darius Johnson recorded his second clean sheet of the week.

“Our defense was solid and led by the big foot of Drew Frank,” said Burke.

In a 4-0 loss to Stall on Friday April 13, the JV Cougars were hampered by numbers. “We played hard, but we had no substitutes on the bench. Drew Frank and Rhett Collins were the stars of the night holding a strong defensive line,” said Burke.