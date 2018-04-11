JV Cougars improving despite losses | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 11, 2018

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County JV boys’ soccer team is currently 1-7 overall following losses to Cane Bay (7-1), Beaufort (3-0) and Hilton Head (4-0)..

Against the Cobras, Brett Beach scored the lone goal for Colleton County.

“In the loss to Beaufort, we only had one substitute player due to a player moving up to varsity along with players out because of grades and behavior,” said Coach Packy Burke. “The team played to their best ability with goalie Darius Johnson and defenders Drew Frank and Hunter Pinckney all turning in solid games.”