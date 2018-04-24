James “JT” Waters | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

James “JT” Waters, 18, of Cottageville, passed away April 19, 2018.

JT was an incredible young man that touched the lives of so many people with the unique way he saw the world. His sense of humor, laughter and smile were infectious and brightened the day of those who had known him. He was a senior at Colleton County High School and would have graduated with the Class of 2018 as an Honor graduate, palmetto fellows and health completer. He had been accepted into USC Salkehatchie and had planned to become a pharmacist. His hobbies included gaming, anime, programming, creating puzzles and videos, and writing poetry. He touched the hearts of so many people in his short life and he will be greatly missed by all.

JT is survived by his parents, James and Angela, his sisters, Carmen Waters, Ashley Ware, Tavia Ware, Latrisha Waters, Jamie Waters, and April Kitchen, his niece, Marina Waters, his grandparents, Pat and Andrea Strickland, his second “Momma” Zonda Dailey and family, his uncles Jonathan Strickland, Thomas Rapue, Patrick Addington and George Addington, his aunts Patricia Hargon and Kimela Addington, his nieces and nephews, Paris, Paige, Tate, Nate, and Ronan, his cousins Lucy Hargon, Jesse Rapue and Josh Seigler, and many more who loved and cherished him.

A Celebration of his life will be held at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services. 281 Treeland Dr. Ladson, South Carolina 29456 (Phone – 843-996-4426)