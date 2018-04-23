Jack Wayne Toschner | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Mr. Jack Wayne Toschner, 82, of Walterboro, died Friday April 20, 2018, at the Veterans’ Victory House in Walterboro.

Born May 18, 1935, in Merrill, Wis., he was the youngest son of Louis and Elma Toschner. He served in the United States Air Force and was an electrician, retiring in 1990 from the Charleston Naval Shipyard.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mrs. Wilma Toschner; a daughter, LorRayne (Kenneth) Hair of Duluth, Minnesota; a son, Louis Toschner of Lexington; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Harry, Ruben, Norman, Alvin, Leonard, and Gerard Toschner; and a sister, Joan Schield.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday April 28, 2018, at the Walterboro Congregation of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 842 Bedon Rd., Walterboro.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to: Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 842 Bedon Rd., Walterboro, S.C. 29488.