I-95 Southbound’s right lane to be closed tonight and tomorrow | The Press and Standard

I-95 Southbound's right lane to be closed tonight and tomorrow

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announces a right lane closure on I-95 southbound from MM 56.7 to MM 55. It will be in place from tonight at 7 p.m. until tomorrow (4/19) at 6 a.m.

Another right lane closure will be in place on I-95 southbound from MM 54.4 to MM 53.9. It will in place from 7 p.m. tomorrow (4/19) until 6 a.m. Friday (4/20).