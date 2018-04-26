I-95 lane closures scheduled for April 30-May 2 at mile markers 62-67
by The Press and Standard | April 26, 2018 2:38 pm
The South Carolina Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on I-95 northbound from mile marker 64 to mile marker 62. It will be in place on May 1 from 7 p.m. until 12 p.m. The right lane will be closed for guardrail installation.
Another lane closure will be in place at I-95 northbound from mile marker 67 to mile marker 65. It will be in place from May 1 at 12 p.m. until May 2 at 6 a.m. The right lane will be closed for guardrail installation.
Another lane closure will be in place at I-95 southbound from mile marker 64 to mile marker 62. It will be in place from April 30 at 12 p.m. until May 1 at 6 a.m. The right lane will be closed for guardrail installation.
Another lane closure will be in place at I-95 southbound from mile marker 67 to mile marker 65. It will be in place from April 30 at 7 p.m. until April 30 at 12 p.m. The right lane will be closed for guardrail installation.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.