Hunt ‘egg-cites’ local children | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 4, 2018 at 10:01 am

Approximately 300 children and adults took over the front lawn of the Colleton Sheriff’s Office on Miller Street the morning of March 31 for the annual Easter egg hunt.

The children divided up into five age groups waited and watched as sheriff’s office employees and volunteers salted the grass with hundreds of plastic eggs.

Then Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland told all the searchers to turn around as he and several volunteer spread out among the field of eggs to sprinkle some dollar bills around the lawn.

That done, the children were given the word and went to work collecting as many plastic eggs as they could. The eggs went into Easter baskets, plastic bags and buckets. One couple followed their child through the yard, collecting his eggs in the upturned hems of their shirts.

The top three egg hunters in each age group receive special prizes. Every child who participated received a pouch of candy.

After the five age groups had completed their hunt, Strickland, who instituted the annual Easter egg hunt shortly after taking office, called for a sixth hunt for the children who had arrived after their age group had made their trip through the eggs.