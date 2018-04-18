Hooker strikes out 15 in loss to Lions | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 11:30 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep War Hawks (7-5, 3-3) went 0-3 on the week including region losses against Saint Andrews (3-2) and John Paul II (3-0), along with non-region opponent Calhoun Academy (5-3).

In a heartbreaking loss against St. Andrews Academy, the War Hawks lost the lead late in the one-run defeat. Kyle Hooker struck out 15 of the 26 batters he faced, allowing four hits and three runs across seven innings of a complete game effort. Hooker helped his own effort at the plate, going 2-2 with an RBI and scoring once. Pete Peters went 2-3 on the day, while Connor Morris and Jerred Griffith had a hit each.

The War Hawks could not get their offense going Thursday April 12, against John Paul’s Ray Johnson, who threw the first no-hitter in the program’s history against Colleton Prep. Colleton Prep lost the lead late in the 5-3 defeat at the hands of Calhoun Academy on the road Friday April 13. Jordan Crosby started on hill, lasting five-and-two-thirds innings and allowing five runs on seven hits, striking out six and issuing three walks. Connor Morris entered in relief and would allow no runs in one-and-a-third innings of work. The War Hawks had a single hit in the game off the bat of Griffith.

Colleton Prep was scheduled to travel to Hilton Head Christian on Tuesday April 17 and Hilton Head Prep on Wednesday April 18 for back-to-back region games.