Homicide probe continues | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 4, 2018 at 9:33 am

Walterboro Police Department investigators are continuing to follow up on leads in the March 28 shooting death of a Walterboro woman.

Capt. Craig Stivender, who heads the city police department’s investigative unit, said, “We have got every investigator following up leads. They are running on everything we get. We are hearing a lot of rumors.”

One of those rumors concerns a possible tie to the late January killing of two Walterboro men, whose bodies were found in a car abandoned in an overgrown area of Jones Swamp Road.

The March 28 killing occurred in the front yard of 426 Savage St., the home of Jonathan Shamar Moore, 18, who has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the double homicide on Jan. 27.

“We do not have any concrete evidence to prove that was the motive,” Stivender said.

The March 28 homicide marked the second time that the home at 426 Savage St. has been the scene of a shooting in less than a year.

On Nov. 10, 2017 at about 1:23 a.m., city police and paramedics were called to the home after gunmen targeted the residence.

The gunfire hit a 20-year-old male resident in the left foot and right shoulder.

The victim and two female residents told police they were awakened by gunfire that seemed to be concentrated on the male’s bedroom. The male injured in the 2017 shooting was not among the three victims in the March 28 shooting.

Police have not been able to establish a link between the November shooting and the March 28 homicide.

“It could be tied to a lot of things,” Stivender said.

“We do not have any suspects identified at this time,” he added. “We do have some persons of interest, but that does not mean they are suspects. They are people we have talked to and will probably talk to again.”

On March 28, shortly after 9 p.m., a lone gunman walking on Savage Street opened fire on a group of people standing in the front yard of the Savage Street residence. The gunfire killed Erica Caldwell, 18, of Blarneystone Drive, and injured two others.

Chief Deputy Coroner Richard Carter pronounced Caldwell dead at the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center on the evening of March 28.

Carter said Caldwell died from a gunshot wound to the back, and her body was transported to the forensic unit of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy. Carter was assisted in the death investigation by Deputy Coroner Chuck Walker.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue firefighter-paramedics dispatched to 426 Savage Street found Caldwell and a male gunshot victim lying in the front yard with a Walterboro Police Department officer trying to control the bleeding of one of the victims.

Caldwell sustained multiple gunshots and was unconscious.

As she was being transported to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center, she went into cardiac arrest. Medical personnel at CMC worked for approximately 30 minutes to try and revive her.

The adult male found in the yard had been shot in the chest. After stabilizing him, firefighter-paramedics transported him to the C.A.R.E. Flight helicopter at the medical center’s helipad. He was then flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center and taken immediately into surgery.

A second male, shot in the leg, arrived at the Emergency Department by private car.

The call reporting the shooting came into the county’s emergency dispatch center last Wednesday at 9:21 p.m. and drew members of the Walterboro Police Department and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office to the scene.

Shortly after receiving those calls, 911 dispatchers begin receiving reports of two more gunshot victims in the 300 block of Breland Street, an area immediately behind the Savage Street residence.

Law enforcement and fire-rescue personnel were sent to Breland Street but did not find any victims. It was determined that the shooting victim transported by private vehicle had been on Breland Street.

Immediately after learning that a third gunshot victim was taken to Colleton Medical Center, members of the city and county law enforcement agencies responded to that location as well.

Additional officers from both departments were also working Walterboro’s streets following the shooting, on alert for any possible reprisals from the Savage Street incident.

A sheriff’s deputy, patrolling at near the intersection of Robertson Boulevard and Bells Highway about 11:30 p.m., reportedly spotted three motor vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed turning from Robertson onto Bells.

The deputy caught up with one of the vehicles as it entered Forest Pointe Apartments and learned that the occupants had been at Colleton Medical Center to determine if a loved one was one of those injured in the shooting.

A Dodge van, also one of the vehicles the deputy spotted, also pulled into the parking lot.

The deputy determined the driver’s license was suspended. The 20-year-old driver, who lived at the scene of the shooting, allegedly agreed to have his vehicle searched and the deputy reported he found a loaded shotgun on the back seat. The shotgun was seized for safekeeping and the driver cited for driving while under suspension.

A Walterboro cruiser and sheriff’s office vehicle, both running blue lights and sirens, collided as they were rushing to the crime scene. After determining that neither officer had sustained injuries in the crash, they continued on their way to the scene of the shooting.

When the law enforcement officers involved in the accident finished their duties in securing the scene, the S.C. Highway Patrol was asked to respond to investigate the crash.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Walterboro Police Department at 843-549-1811.