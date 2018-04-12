Heirs property seminar scheduled Saturday in Walterboro | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 11, 2018 at 11:08 am

Those who need information, technical assistance, connections with timber industry professionals and access to financial assistance programs that will help pay for the work done on their land may attend the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation’s “Sustainable Forestry Workshop” this Saturday April 14 from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Colleton County Clemson Extension Office (611 Black Street – Suite 210) in Walterboro. Lunch will be provided.

The workshop will provide information about timber tax laws and how to manage forested acres for more income and value. For those with heirs’ property, the Center can help get clear title to land so that landowners can take full advantage of its forestry program, as well.

The featured speakers for the event are: Adam J. Kantrovich (Clemson Extension), Calvin Bailey (S.C. Forestry Commission), Beau Sorenson (U.S. Department of Agriculture – Natural Resources Conservation Service) and David Bourgeois (Center Forester).

Sponsors include Clemson Cooperative Extension Service, USDA/NRCS) and the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

Those planning to attend must register to attend by contacting Sharmaine George at the Center at: (843) 745-7055 or sgeorge@heirsproperty.org.

For more, go to: www.heirsproperty.org and take a look at the video at: http://mrbf.org/storybank/value-land.