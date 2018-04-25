Hawks split region contests on the week | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 9:35 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep Varsity War Hawks split conference games last week earning a 17-1 win over Hilton Head Prep and taking a 5-2 loss against Hilton Head Christian. The War Hawks are currently 8-6 overall and 4-4 in conference play.

Kyle Hooker recorded the loss for the War Hawks against Hilton Head Christian on the road Tuesday April 17. Hooker lasted five innings, allowing three earned runs on one hit, issuing five walks and striking out eight. Brad Strickland threw two innings of relief, allowing two earned runs on four hits, striking out four and issuing two walks.

The War Hawks had four hits in the contest — Joe Bryan, Jordan Crosby, Hooker, and Jesse Murdaugh.

Jordan Crosby was dialed in at the plate against Hilton Head Christian, going 4-4 with 4-RBI’s and scoring three runs. Strickland, Murdaugh and Pete Peters recorded multiple hits in the contest. Joe Bryan earned the win on the hill, allowing one earned run on two hits, striking out three and issuing no walks.

Colleton Prep has three regular season games remaining, including a region game versus Thomas Heyward scheduled for Thursday April 26 on the road.