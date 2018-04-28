Hampton Street Players being organized | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 10:31 am

Walterboro’s newest theater ensemble, the Hampton Street Players, will hold its first meeting Monday May 14 at 7 p.m. in the main floor conference room at Clemson Extension, 611 Black Street.

“There is nothing to prepare other than to have an open mind and a desire to participate,” said Gregg Steele Heppner of The Colleton Center. Anyone interested in acting, directing, set design, costumes, singing, dancing, etc. is welcome to attend.

The new theater group will create musicals and plays to be produced and performed exclusively at The Colleton Center, 494 Hampton St., a non-profit organization whose mission is the utilize the historic Hampton Street School as an arts and civic center.

For information contact Heppner, lowcountrylucky@gmail.com or 843-549-8360.