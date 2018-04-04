Good Friday Walk held at Bethel U.M. Church | News | The Press and Standard

A Good Friday Walk was held for the community at Bethel U.M. Church, Walterboro, beginning at noon on the front steps on Good Friday March 30. The walk proceeded around the block, ending with a prayer and hymn on the front steps. For the most part, this was a silent walk so that participants can reflect and pray. Scripture sentences were interspersed along the way, and participants were invited to take turns carrying the cross to help them identify with Jesus on His way to Calvary.