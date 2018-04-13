Glanbia achieves 100% recycling | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 11, 2018 at 10:04 am

Employees at Glanbia Performance Nutrition in the Industrial Area celebrated the company’s zero landfill achievement with a dinner for employees on April 3. Seven months ago, the company was 100% waste to landfill; as of March 30, employees have achieved 100% recycle/reuse. The Walterboro location is the first GPN site in the U.S. to achieve zero landfill status. A plaque to commemorate the achievement was presented to Site Operations Director Ken Sarley III, along with the Zero Landfill Proclamation letter issued by Colleton County Council. “Many thanks go to the Walterboro team for their hard work and commitment in making this achievement possible,” said Ryanne Shadwick, manager for South Carolina and Florida.