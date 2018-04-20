Firefighters battle wind-whipped woods fire | The Press and Standard

The winds of April 18 stoked an unattended debris fire just off Scenic Lane, turning into a fast-moving woods fire that threatened businesses and homes along Jefferies Highway.

A Colleton County sheriff’s deputy, patrolling on Jefferies Highway April 18 shortly before 5 p.m. found the woods fire in the 4200 block of Jefferies Highway.

The first fire unit to arrive found a fast-moving woods fire behind several businesses and a storage building, a storage container and multiple vehicles on fire.

Smoke on Jefferies Highway cut visibility nearly to zero early into the incident.

Firefighters worked for about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control. Only one vacant structure was lost and crews protected the remaining homes and businesses in the area. Seven acres burned.

At the height of the emergency, 25 Fire-Rescue units and four Forestry tractors were involved in the battle.

Firefighters were on the scene for nearly three hours.

For more details, see next week’s edition of The Press and Standard