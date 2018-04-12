Fire victim dies | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 11, 2018 at 11:05 am

A Ceasar Lane man died April 9 from injuries he sustained in a March 8 fire at his home.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey reports that medical officials of the Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga. informed the coroner’s office that Jacob Burgess, 66, of Ceasar Lane died at the Georgia medical facility April 9 at 4:05 p.m.

The cause of death is listed as complications from thermal burns, Harvey added.

Burgess had sustained his injuries when an explosion and fire destroyed his singlewide mobile home.