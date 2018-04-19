FInal rabies clinic Saturday | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 19, 2018 5:00 pm
The last rabies clinic will be in Colleton County on April 21 at the following locations:
• 8:30-9:30 a.m., H&R Block Parking Lot, 314 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, Dr. Hopkins
• 10-11 a.m., Sniders Crossroads at Hwy. 21, Dr. Hopkins
Fees vary but will not exceed $10 per pet. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in a box or carrier.
The S.C. Rabies Control Act requires all dogs and cats have a current rabies vaccination.
For the majority of vaccines, the minimum age for vaccinations is 12 weeks.
After being vaccinated, the pet should wear the rabies tag provided by the veterinarian on its neck. Owners will also receive a certificate of vaccination.
