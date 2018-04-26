Farmers Market begins season | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 10:05 am

The Colleton County Farmers Market is back in business.

April 21 was a combination opening day for the market and an Earth Day Celebration. The Vet Band was playing, young visitors were getting their faces painted and playing in the grassy area outside the museum’s café and a fish fry was in the market’s parking lot, being held as a fundraiser for Benedict College.

From behind the counter of her Farmer’s Market booth, Farmers Market Manager Robin Gunter was overseeing opening day and greeting new and old friends to the market’s next season. The market has added some new vendors to its list of farms and crafts people this year.

“It is our first full house,” Gunter said. The visits with customers gave Gunter a chance to explain the market’s new reward program for customers.

During the season’s first visit to the market, customers can come to the booth and obtain a reward card. “Every time you come to the market, you get it punched,” she explained.

Three punches enables the customer to obtain a free bumper sticker, five punches rewards customers with a t-shirt and reusable shopping bags and 10 punches translates into a free Colleton County Farmers Market apron.

Gunter added that the market staff will be handing out free recipe cards each time a customer visits. By the end of the season, she said, a customer could end up with a full booklet of recipes that use vegetables found at the market.

Once a month, the Colleton County Farmers Market is going to have a party as part of its Saturday market hours.

May 19 will be a barbecue sauce tasting, giving market visitors a chance to try the sauces made at the Colleton Commercial Kitchen. Music will be provided by the Going to the Dogs band.

June 30 will be a Corn Festival with corn husk dolls, live music and more.

Christmas in July arrives at the market on July 21 with winter craft fair planned for market visitors.

Aug. 18 the market will host a Zucchini Festival with live music.

Sept. 15 will be Pickle Day, with canning , jarring, pickling and live music.

The market’s Big Harvest Festival will be on Oct. 27 with live music, children activities, food, fun and more.

Nov. 17 the market will host Children’s Craft Day with visitors helping make the ornaments that will grace the Community Tree that will be going up at the Colleton Museum-Farmers Market complex.

The farmers market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and every Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.