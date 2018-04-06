Farm Safety Day at Bells Elementary | Photos | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 6, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: April 4, 2018 at 10:21 am
Farm Safety Day was at Bells Elementary School on March 30 from 9-12. Volunteers worked with every grade in the school, using age-appropriate activities to teach students about safety on the farm and at home. This program is a 4-H initiative with Clemson University Extension agricultural agents from Colleton, Hampton, Bamberg, and Allendale Counties participating, as well as representatives from Colleton County FFA, Colleton County Farm Services Agency, and Colleton County EMS.
