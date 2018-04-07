Faith Baptist students win 34 medals | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 4, 2018 at 9:22 am

Six Faith Baptist Academy students won 34 medals in the recent Accelerated Christian Education’s Carolinas Regional Student Convention. The school also won third place overall in platform events.

The six are now qualified to compete in the International Student Convention in Indiana in May.

In music and drama, the students competed by singing solos, duets, a trio, and an ensemble. They also performed in various platform events: poetry recitation, expressive reading, and oratory, as well as two instrumental musical events: a guitar solo and cello solo.

Academic events included original poetry writing, short story writing, and a PowerPoint presentation, as well as photography, sketching and watercolors.