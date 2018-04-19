Faith Allen crowned Miss Cougar | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 11:56 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The 2017-18 Miss Cougar Pageant, presented by the Colleton County High School Chorus, was held Friday April 13 at the Performing Arts Center. Senior Faith Allen, was crowned Miss Cougar by Carlyle Griffin, 2016-17 Miss Cougar.

Allen also received the Teacher’s Choice Award, voted on by the teachers, as the contestant best representing CCHS and earned the title of Highest Academic Achievement. Additionally, she was named as Most Photogenic, Best Casual Wear, Best Formal Wear and Best Smile.

Rebecca Hanna was voted Miss Congeniality by her peers for being considered most friendly, helpful, genuine and outgoing and was also named Miss Sweetheart Cougar for collecting the most votes for $1 each. Miss Entrepreneur was awarded to Abigail Branch for selling the most ads within the community

In its fifth year, the Miss Cougar Pageant benefits the Kermit Hudson Memorial Fund. Hudson, a 2012 graduate of CCHS, lost his life in a car accident in 2014. A gifted vocalist and musician, Hudson was a long-time member of the CCHS Chorus and spent much time volunteering as an assistant in the program. The Kermit Hudson Fund was established in his memory as a scholarship program for graduates of CCHS as the Kermit Hudson School Service Award and Kermit Hudson Memorial Award and Scholarships.

Stephanie Drawdy served as director for the pageant. The pageant production committee was comprised of Judith Vincent, Olivia Lee, Beth Frank, Amy Jessen, Terry Pournelle, Nick Fanchette, Chad Cummings, Mike Schaffer and Teresa Manigo.

Contestant escorts were Blaine Cook, Ethan Bennett, James McDowell and Thomas Frank.

Olivia Lee, English I and II teacher at CCHS, served as the emcee for the evening. Lee is a former competitor in the Miss Texas Teen USA as Miss State Capital two years in a row and vied for the Miss Austin Texas USA Crown.

Judges for the event included Julia Wofford, Mallie Lewis and Kesia Brown. Judges’ auditor was Amy Jessen and celebrity judge was Kelsey Samples.

By division and category, the winners in the 2017-18 Miss Cougar included:

Division I Wee Miss Cougar (Pre-K through second grade): Best Formal Wear: Lindsey Chapman; Best Casual Wear: Lindsey Chapman; Best Smile: Brooklyn Stuard; Best Hair: Sierra Hanna; Best Eyes: Lindsey Chapman and Most Photogenic: Lindsey Chapman; Second Runner-up: Sierra Hanna; First Runner-up: Brooklyn Stuard; and Wee Miss Cougar: Lindsey Chapman.

Division I Tiny Miss Cougar (3-5 grade): Best Formal Wear: Reese Carelock; Best Casual Wear: Reese Carelock; Best Smile: Reese Carelock; Best Hair: Reese Carelock; Best Eyes: Savannah Tancig; Most Photogenic: Reese Carelock; First Runner-up: Savannah Tancig; and Tiny Miss Cougar: Reese Carelock.

Division I Junior Miss Cougar (6-8 grade): Best Casual Wear: Emily MacKenzie Pinckney; Best Formal Wear: Emily MacKenzie Pinckney; Best Smile: Alyssa Hanna; Best Hair: Emily MacKenzie Pinckney; Best Eyes: Emily MacKenzie Pinckney; Most Photogenic: Emily MacKenzie Pinckney; First Runner-up: Alyssa Hanna; and Junior Miss Cougar: Emily MacKenzie Pinckney.

Division II (freshmen): Best Casual Wear: Hannah Robertson; Best Formal Wear: Hannah Robertson; Best Smile: Hannah Robertson, Best Hair: Rebecca Hanna; Best Eyes: Autumn Johnson; Most Photogenic: Rebecca Hanna; Academic: Rebecca Hanna; Second Runner-up: Autumn Johnson; First Runner-up: Rebecca Hanna; and Miss Freshman Cougar: Hannah Robertson.

Division II (sophomores): Best Casual Wear: Elise Walker; Best Formal Wear: Elise Walker; Best Smile: Elise Walker; Best Hair: Elise Walker; Best Eyes: Liana Kornahrens; Most Photogenic: Elise Walker; Academic: Elise Walker; First Runner-up: Liana Kornahrens; and Miss Sophomore Cougar: Elise Walker.

Division II (juniors): Best Casual Wear: Hermosa Sanders; Best Formal Wear: Kendall Bell; Best Smile: Abigail Branch; Best Hair: Kendall Bell; Best Eyes: Hermosa Sanders; Most Photogenic: Hermosa Sanders; Academic: Hermosa Sanders; Second Runner-up: Abigail Branch; First Runner-up: Kendall Bell; and Miss Junior Cougar: Hermosa Sanders.

Division II (seniors): Best Casual Wear: Faith Allen; Best Formal Wear: Faith Allen; Best Smile: Faith Allen; Best Hair: Hallie Robertson; Best Eyes: Madison Lord; Most Photogenic: Faith Allen; Academic: Madison Lord; Second Runner-up: Madison Lord; First Runner-up: Kayla White; and Miss Senior Cougar: Hallie Robertson.