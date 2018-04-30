Employment | Lawn Spray Technician | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 1, 2018 at 2:31 pm

Full time lawn spray technician needed. This is not a mowing or landscaping position.

Experience is welcome but not a must. You are required to be at the shop in

Summerville SC by 6:30am and willing to stay until close. Our goal is for you to

Become a spray technician and be assigned to a company vehicle. A driver’s license is

not required at the beginning of employment but once trained it will be necessary.

Pay is competitive and includes commission. We offer paid holidays, vacation days and sick days.