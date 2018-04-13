Ella & Ollie’s opens new ‘taqueria’ at the beach | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 11, 2018 at 10:05 am

Ella & Ollie’s Restaurant at Edisto Beach introduced a new menu at a new ‘taqueria” adjacent to the existing building on April 4.

E&O Taco offers a selection of starters, tacos, sides, soups and sweets which rotate based on the season and availability of fresh ingredients.

From the opening menu, highlights include a Korean Pork Belly Taco with sticky glaze, crushed peanuts, quick pickled veggies and cilantro; the EO Chimichanga with seasoned rice, ranchero beans, smoked chicken and brisket, pepperjack cheese, pork green chili, guacamole and salsa; a Shrimp Taco with queso fresco, green tomato chow chow, and creole aioli; Cilantro jalapeno slaw; Vegetarian black beans; and Pork Green Chili. Guests will refer to the in-store, chalkboard menu for other selections.

To complement the new fare, E&O Taco offers a selection of signature margaritas and Latin-inspired cocktails, including their take on the ever popular Michelada, as well as a beer list and house red and white wines.

The street-style taqueria offers indoor seating for 16 guests and outdoor seating for 30. E&O Taco is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 21 Fairway Drive, Edisto Beach. For more information, stay tuned to Ella & Ollie’s on Instagram.