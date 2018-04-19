Drug charge ends with prison stay | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 11:48 am

An Islandton was ordered to prison after he pled guilty to a drug charge in Colleton County General Sessions Court.

Samuel C. Blevins, 41, of Islandton, pled guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine when he appeared before visiting Judge Brooks Goldsmith.

He was then ordered to serve two years of a seven-year prison term and then spend four years on probation.

• Constance Creel, 44, of Walterboro, was ordered to serve six months of a three-year prison term when she pled guilty to two counts of shoplifting with enhancements based on previous theft convictions.

After her release, Creel will spend 18 months on probation.

• Ashley Warko, 31, of Walterboro, pled guilty to two charges of second-degree burglary, was given a suspended seven-year sentence and placed on probation for four years.

• Meghan E. Connor, 29, of Round O, pled guilty to a charge of child neglect, was given a suspended three-year prison term and placed on probation for two years.

• Nicole Kubick, 32, of Hobart, Ind. pled guilty to a charge of forgery, was given a suspended two-year prison term and placed on probation for two years.

• Kanisha Gethers, 20, of Walterboro, pled guilty to hit and run, was given a suspended 90-day jail term and placed on probation for nine months.

• Richard Adams, 43, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol, was given a suspended six-month jail term and placed on probation for six months.

• Morris Mosundel, 55, of Walterboro was sentenced to time served after he pled guilty to a charge of pointing and presenting a firearm.

• Asia Morgan, 25, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of forgery and was sentenced to time served.