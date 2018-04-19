Drug charge ends with prison stay | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 19, 2018 5:00 am
An Islandton was ordered to prison after he pled guilty to a drug charge in Colleton County General Sessions Court.
Samuel C. Blevins, 41, of Islandton, pled guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine when he appeared before visiting Judge Brooks Goldsmith.
He was then ordered to serve two years of a seven-year prison term and then spend four years on probation.
• Constance Creel, 44, of Walterboro, was ordered to serve six months of a three-year prison term when she pled guilty to two counts of shoplifting with enhancements based on previous theft convictions.
After her release, Creel will spend 18 months on probation.
• Ashley Warko, 31, of Walterboro, pled guilty to two charges of second-degree burglary, was given a suspended seven-year sentence and placed on probation for four years.
• Meghan E. Connor, 29, of Round O, pled guilty to a charge of child neglect, was given a suspended three-year prison term and placed on probation for two years.
• Nicole Kubick, 32, of Hobart, Ind. pled guilty to a charge of forgery, was given a suspended two-year prison term and placed on probation for two years.
• Kanisha Gethers, 20, of Walterboro, pled guilty to hit and run, was given a suspended 90-day jail term and placed on probation for nine months.
• Richard Adams, 43, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol, was given a suspended six-month jail term and placed on probation for six months.
• Morris Mosundel, 55, of Walterboro was sentenced to time served after he pled guilty to a charge of pointing and presenting a firearm.
• Asia Morgan, 25, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of forgery and was sentenced to time served.
